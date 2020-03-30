Pyongyang [North Korea], Mar 30 (Sputnik/ANI): The two short-range projectiles fired by North Korea on Sunday were a test of a 'super-large' multiple rocket launcher, the South Korean Yonhap News Agency reports.

"The test-firing was successfully carried out," Yonhap said on Monday, quoting the North Korean Rodong Sinmun newspaper.

According to the North's official newspaper, the Sunday test was carried out in order to "verify strategic and technical characteristics of a super-large multiple rocket launcher once again."According to the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), two projectiles were launched from North Korea's eastern town of Wonsan on Sunday in the direction of the Sea of Japan; they flew 230 kilometers (about 143 miles). The maximum altitude was 30 kilometers (18 miles). The launch took place at 06:10 a. m. local time on Sunday (21:10 GMT on Saturday). (Sputnik/ANI)