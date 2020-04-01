Wed, 01 Apr 2020

Worldwide cases of Covid-19 approaching 800,000

WASHINGTON, DC - As the cases of coronavirus worldwide approaches 800,000, deaths in the United States have now passed 3,000.Another ...

Thousands of stranded cruise ship passengers told to 'piss off'

SYDNEY, Australia - Australia has taken a hard line, turning away six cruise ships with thousands of people on board.The ...

Chinese, Russian and European countries get OK from U.S. on Iran

PanARMENIAN.Net - The U.S. government has extended for another 60 days sanction waivers that allow Russian, Chinese, and European countries ...

New York City gets injection of 250,000 face masks, courtesy of UN

NEW YORK CITY, New York - New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterreswas were on ...

Duke and Duchess of Sussex quit Canada for California

LOS ANGELES, California - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and their son Archie, have moved from Canada to California - ...

The Crucial Experiment in the Case of Cardinal George Pell

Cardinal George Pell's accuser claimed to be familiar with the layout of a renovated sacristy and this fact means we ...

Chinese economic data boosts Asian stocks

SYDNEY, Australia - Encouraging economic data out of China provided a boost to Chinese share markets on Tuesday, b ut ...

U.S. government may take equity in airlines

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. airlines set to receive $25 billion in an initial tranche from the Federal Government may not ...

Cheerful traders send Wall Street higher

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street made solid gains on Monday as health-related stocks took off."You are looking for ...

Real Estate market in Dubai under severe pressure

DUBAI, UAE - The Dubai property crash Mark II which began in 2014 is gaining momentum due to the coronavirus ...

Australian stocks defy Asian regional trend, finish higher

SYDNEY, Australia - Shares in Asia generally were sharply weaker on Monday, as investors and traders brace themselves for another ...

Wuhan stays grounded, but rest of Hubei province starts flying again

WUHAN, China - China's Hubei province has resumed domestic flights except for Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus after a ...

