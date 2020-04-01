Wed, 01 Apr 2020

45
Cloudy in Statesville

U.S. accepts help from Russia in fight against coronavirus

Moscow has the biological strains that Washington needs to create a vaccine against its 2020's uninvited guest.U.S. President Donald Trump ...

Worldwide cases of Covid-19 approaching 800,000

WASHINGTON, DC - As the cases of coronavirus worldwide approaches 800,000, deaths in the United States have now passed 3,700.The ...

Thousands of stranded cruise ship passengers told to 'piss off'

SYDNEY, Australia - Australia has taken a hard line, turning away six cruise ships with thousands of people on board.The ...

Chinese, Russian and European countries get OK from U.S. on Iran

PanARMENIAN.Net - The U.S. government has extended for another 60 days sanction waivers that allow Russian, Chinese, and European countries ...

New York City gets injection of 250,000 face masks, courtesy of UN

NEW YORK CITY, New York - New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterreswas were on ...

Duke and Duchess of Sussex quit Canada for California

LOS ANGELES, California - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and their son Archie, have moved from Canada to California - ...

Japan's key index drops 4.50%, Asian markets otherwise mixed

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia closed sharply lower on Wednesday, except for Australia where the major index made ...

Wall Street drops sharply, Dow loses more than 400 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were battered on Tuesday as traders and investors fretted about the state of ...

Companies in Ireland win financial backing from European Commission

DUBLIN, Ireland - The European Commission on Tuesday approved a €200 million support package for Irish companies impacted by the ...

Chinese economic data boosts Asian stocks

SYDNEY, Australia - Encouraging economic data out of China provided a boost to Chinese share markets on Tuesday, b ut ...

U.S. government may take equity in airlines

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. airlines set to receive $25 billion in an initial tranche from the Federal Government may not ...

Real Estate market in Dubai under severe pressure

DUBAI, UAE - The Dubai property crash Mark II which began in 2014 is gaining momentum due to the coronavirus ...

