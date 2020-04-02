Thu, 02 Apr 2020

International

Coronavirus cases on board USS Roosevelt soar, evacuations ordered

WASHINGTON, DC - The U.S. Navy is evacuating thousands of sailors from the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt in ...

U.S. military mobilizes in several states to combat Covid-19

WASHINGTON, DC - The U.S. military is rapidly ramping up its efforts to support the federal, and state governments in ...

United Nations to concider coronavirus resolutions

UNITED NATIONS - How should the U.N. General Assembly and its 193 member states respond to the coronavirus pandemic? Members ...

European leaders disagree on Covid-19 strategy

European leaders are struggling to agree on how to handle the coronavirus pandemic. Their most recent disagreements are undermining European ...

U.S. accepts help from Russia in fight against coronavirus

Moscow has the biological strains that Washington needs to create a vaccine against its 2020's uninvited guest.U.S. President Donald Trump ...

Worldwide cases of Covid-19 approaching 800,000

WASHINGTON, DC - As the cases of coronavirus worldwide approaches 800,000, deaths in the United States have now passed 3,700.The ...

Business

Chinese markets rally, elsewhere stocks fall

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Thursday with good gains being made by markets in China, while ...

City in Philippines recruits sewers to produce masks

BACOLOD CITY, Philippines April 2 (PIA6) -- Hitting two birds with one stone, the local government of Philippines city Bacolod, ...

Wimbledon set to be cancelled for first time since WWII

Wimbledon looks certain to be scrapped for the first time since World War II by tournament chiefs on Wednesday as ...

Japan's key index drops 4.50%, Asian markets otherwise mixed

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia closed sharply lower on Wednesday, except for Australia where the major index made ...

Companies in Ireland win financial backing from European Commission

DUBLIN, Ireland - The European Commission on Tuesday approved a €200 million support package for Irish companies impacted by the ...

Chinese economic data boosts Asian stocks

SYDNEY, Australia - Encouraging economic data out of China provided a boost to Chinese share markets on Tuesday, b ut ...

