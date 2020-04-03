New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): The CPI-M on Thursday said that there are efforts and the campaign in social media to target a community on coronavirus outbreak, which is condemnable.

"It is a matter of serious concern that a large number of those, who attended the meetings of the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi and who dispersed to different parts of the country have been found infected with the coronavirus," said the CPI-M in a statement.

"It was irresponsible on the part of the Jamaat leadership to have organized the meeting in mid-March when restrictions were already in place about the size of gatherings," added the release.

The party's statement came after several COVID-19 positive cases were found among Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizamuddin area. More than 10 attendees have also died.

The party stated that it is "inexplicable" how the authorities allowed a second gathering on March 2O-21.

"The CPI (M) condemns the efforts and the campaign in social media to give this a communal colour and to target a community. The coronavirus does not differentiate on the basis of religion. All efforts to communalise the issue must be rebuffed," it said.

The party said that those who attended big gatherings in the country after the March 13 order, prohibiting assembly of more than 200 people, must be traced and tested.

It also said that India has a very low testing rate today and this must be rectified urgently.

"We must learn from South Korea and Singapore in meticulously tracing all those attending large congregations, isolating them after aggressive testing and containing the community spread of COVID-19. India today has a very low testing rate, i.e., 241 times lower than South Korea. This must be rectified urgently," reads the release.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 1,965 on Thursday after 131 people tested positive in the last 12 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. So far, at least 50 people have lost their lives due to the deadly virus. (ANI)