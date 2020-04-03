Fri, 03 Apr 2020

International

Coronavirus leads to USA jobs bloodbath

A staggering 10 million US workers have lost their jobs in the second half of March as the coronavirus forced ...

NASCAR industry joins race to help COVID-19 caregivers

The interruption to the 2020 NASCAR season due to the COVID-19 pandemic has been understandably disappointing and disconcerting for racers, ...

Number of Covid-19 deaths passes 50,000

The global death toll from the coronavirus pandemic topped 50,000 on Thursday.The number of deaths continued to soar in Italy, ...

Shortage of ventilators hits stricken New York

NEW YORK - New York's governor said Thursday that his state has enough ventilators to last about a week, as ...

Candidates for November elections in U.S. struggle forced to adapt

WASHINGTON - The congressional district Lindsey Boylan is running to represent is eerily quiet.New York's 10th Congressional District takes in ...

Fresh outbreak of Covid-19 in Chinese province

As the ruling Chinese Communist Party increasingly claims victory over the coronavirus epidemic in mainland China, residents of the central ...

Business

U.S. stocks jump sharply, Dow gains 469 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks made strong gains on Thursday as oil prices turned up sharply, on the ...

Some in U.S. expecting worst job losses since World War II

WASHINGTON, DC - A staggering 10 million US workers have lost their jobs in the second half of March as ...

Chinese markets rally, elsewhere stocks fall

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Thursday with good gains being made by markets in China, while ...

City in Philippines recruits sewers to produce masks

BACOLOD CITY, Philippines April 2 (PIA6) -- Hitting two birds with one stone, the local government of Philippines city Bacolod, ...

Wimbledon set to be cancelled for first time since WWII

Wimbledon looks certain to be scrapped for the first time since World War II by tournament chiefs on Wednesday as ...

Japan's key index drops 4.50%, Asian markets otherwise mixed

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia closed sharply lower on Wednesday, except for Australia where the major index made ...

