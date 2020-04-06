The Philadelphia Fusion (6-1) maintained its position on top of the Atlantic Conference with a clean 3-0 win against the Washington Justice (2-6) on Sunday in Week 9 of the Overwatch League.

The Fusion were dominant throughout the series, picking up a 2-1 win on Busan, a 2-1 win on Volskaya Industries, and a 3-2 win on Route 66. Of note, this game was the debut for Fusion DPS Hee-su "Heesu" Jeong, who played hitscan characters alongside Fusion stalwart DPS Jae-hyeok "Carpe" Lee, who played Torbjorn. The win moves Philadelphia ahead of the New York Excelsior (5-1) and into third place in the overall standings.

Elsewhere on Sunday, the Shanghai Dragons (2-1) picked up a convincing 3-0 win against the Hangzhou Spark (1-2). The Dragons were led by support Jae-gon "LeeJaeGon" Lee, who had a phenomenal series on Lucio. On Ilios, LeeJaeGon recorded eight environmental kills, part of his nine total environmental kills, tying the Overwatch League record for the most environmental kills in a single map and in a series (both records now co-held by LeeJaeGon and Seoul Dynasty support Jin-mo "tobi" Yang). The Dragons took Ilios 2-1, Paris 2-1 and finished the series with a 3-1 win on Dorado.

The Guangzhou Charge (2-1) took down the Chengdu Hunters (1-2) in a close 3-2 series. The Charge and Hunters' first contest in Week 8 went to five games as well, and this series was Guangzhou's third straight series to go to five games. Guangzhou picked up a 2-0 win on Busan, then Chengdu won Hanamura 3-2 and Rialto 3-0 before Guangzhou fired back with a 2-1 win on Numbani and a 2-1 win on Ilios.

The Paris Eternal (5-2) took a 3-1 series win against the Houston Outlaws (2-6). The Outlaws struck first with a 2-0 win on Nepal but then the Eternal struck back, taking Paris 3-2. The Eternal continued to dominate the series after this, winning Dorado 2-0 and Hollywood 3-1.

Finally, the Dallas Fuel (1-3) picked up its first win of the season in a 3-2 series against the Los Angeles Valiant (2-4). The Valiant won Ilios 2-0, then the Fuel won Volskaya Industries 2-1, then the Valiant full-held Route 66 for a 3-0 win. With their backs to the wall, the Fuel bounced back with a 3-2 win on Eichenwalde before taking the tiebreaker on Oasis 2-0.

Week 9 concludes on Monday with two matches:

Chengdu Hunters vs Shanghai Dragons

Guangzhou Charge vs Hangzhou Spark

Overwatch League Season 3 standings, with match record (W-L), map record (W-L-T) and map differential:

(Pacific East) Seoul Dynasty, 2-0, 6-0-1, 6

(Pacific West) Vancouver Titans, 2-0, 6-2-0, 4

(Atlantic South) Philadelphia Fusion, 6-1, 20-7-0, 13

(Atlantic North) New York Excelsior, 5-1, 16-5-0, 11

(Atlantic South) Atlanta Reign, 3-1, 10-3-0, 7

(Atlantic North) Paris Eternal, 5-2, 16-11-0, 5

(Pacific East) Shanghai Dragons, 2-1, 6-3-0, 3

(Pacific East) Guangzhou Charge, 2-1, 6-7-0, -1

(Atlantic North) London Spitfire, 3-2, 10-12-0, -2

(Pacific West) Los Angeles Gladiators, 2-2, 8-7-2, 1

(Pacific West) San Francisco Shock, 2-2, 8-8-1, 0

(Atlantic North) Toronto Defiant, 3-4, 13-15-0, -2

(Pacific East) Chengdu Hunters, 1-2, 7-6-0, 1

(Pacific East) Hangzhou Spark, 1-2, 5-8-0, -3

(Pacific West) Los Angeles Valiant, 2-4, 9-14-0, -5

(Atlantic South) Florida Mayhem, 2-4, 8-13-0, -5

(Pacific West) Dallas Fuel, 1-3, 5-11-0, -6

(Atlantic South) Washington Justice, 2-6, 12-19-0, -7

(Atlantic South) Houston Outlaws, 2-6, 11-19-2, -8

(Atlantic North) Boston Uprising, 1-5, 5-17-2, -12

--Field Level Media