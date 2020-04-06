Mon, 06 Apr 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
56
Partly Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted to hospital

London [UK], Apr 6 (ANI): British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to a hospital for tests after showing persistent ...

A Tiger at New York's Bronx Zoo tests positive for coronavirus

New York [USA], April 6 (ANI): A tiger housed at the Bronx Zoo here tested positive for coronavirus, making it ...

More than 320,000 cases of Covid-19 detect in U.S. so far

WASHINGTON, DC - More than 9,100 Americans have now died from the deadly Covid-19 coronavirus, according to the latest data ...

Ugly scenes at coronavirus-riddled Israeli town of Bnei Brak

Videos circulating on social media show Ultra-Orthodox Jews in the Israeli town of Bnei Brak coughing on police and calling ...

Conduct of Pell investigation should be reviewed

The allegations of sexual abuse against Cardinal Pell were investigated by the Victorian Police, in particular by Taskforce SANO. This ...

Trump son-in-law now White House point man on coronavirus

Hot off of singlehandedly ending the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, America's Son-In-Law-In-Chief has put himself in charge of handling half of the ...

Business

Section
Coronavirus exposed how U.S. companies undermined competitiveness

When the wealthiest country in the world is unable to produce basic medical gear to cope with a rampaging pandemic, ...

Philippines company to produce millions of facemasks per month

CLARK FREEPORT ZONE, Pampanga, Philippines - With skyrocketing demand for face masks, following a change of experts views on their ...

World Expo in Dubai likelt to be put back by year

DUBAI, UAE - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has formally requested the postponement of World Expo 2020 Dubai. The global ...

U.S. stocks crumble after jobs fall for first time in 113 months

NEW YORK, New York - A streak of 113 consecutive months of jobs growth came to an end with data ...

Healthcare for everyone in America needs to be free

Access to COVID-19 treatment is key to helping Americans combat the disease, as well as containing its spread. To their ...

Dashboard: Coronavirus in Eurasia - March 31-April 5

Last updated: April 5Our latestCoronavirus diary: Can Kyrgyzstan survive this?The government is betraying signs of not knowing quite how to ...

Movie Review

Monterey Pop