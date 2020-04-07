Atlanta [USA], April 6 (ANI): Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-Min will be undergoing military training in South Korea as football continues its shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Son is currently completing two weeks of self-quarantine after returning to South Korea last month with England's football competition, the Premier League being suspended due to COVID-19.

"Son will move to Jeju Island as soon as he has completed self-quarantine, and will receive three weeks of basic military training at the 9th Brigade of the Marine Corps beginning on April 20," CNN quoted Son's agent as saying.

"Basic military training in the army is usually scheduled for four weeks, but the navy (the Marine Corps) has been changed to three weeks from 2019," the agent added.

The 27-year-old Son had avoided military conscription in 2018 after winning the Asian Games with South Korea.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men aged between 18 and 35 are required to complete at least 21 months of military service.

Son had undergone surgery after fracturing his arm against Aston Villa in February.

Last week, it was announced that the Premier League would not be resuming at the beginning of May and it will only go ahead when the health conditions improve.

COVID-19 has spread across continents and territories, has infected at least 1.2 million and killed close to 70,000 others.

The World Health Organisation had termed coronavirus as a 'pandemic' on March 11. (ANI)