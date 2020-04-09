Thu, 09 Apr 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
82
Mostly Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
Joe Biden all but wraps up Democratic nomination

BURLINGTON, Vermont - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has almost certainly wrapped up his party's nomination, following the withdrawal of ...

Irish government and NI Executive agree on Covid-19 joint cooperation

DUBLIN/BELFAST, Ireland/Northern Ireland - The departments of health in Ireland and Northern Ireland have formally agreed on a raft of ...

Chris Friel reviews High Court Decision on George Pell

This is a brief response to the Australian High Court ruling handed down on Tuesday that unanimously quashed the convictions ...

France records highest daily virus death toll of 833, reaches 10,328

PanARMENIAN.Net - France has reported 833 new coronavirus deaths in the past day, the highest daily toll since its outbreak ...

Head of U.S. Navy jumps ship after furore over commander

WASHINGTON, DC - WASHINGTON - Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly is to step down after creating a furore which has ...

Wuhan re-opens after more than two months in lockdown

WUHAN, China - Wuhan, the capital city of Hubei province and the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak on Wednesday ...

Business

Section
Wall Street rallies on hopes Covid-19 is peaking

NEW YORK, New York - It was a positive day for Wall Street on Wednesday as sentiment towards a peaking ...

Saudis jump aboard Carnival cruises, picks up 8.2% stake

MIAMI, Florida - Saudi Arabia is investing hundreds of millions of dollars in the global cruising industry.The Saudi sovereign wealth ...

German institute creates app to self-test for coronavirus

BERLIN, Germany - German citizens will now be able to use a special app on their smartphones, smartwatches or fitness ...

McConnell wants more funds beyond $2.2 trillion, for small business

WASHINGTON, DC - In a rare move, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Republican majority leader says he will attempt to ...

Insurance companies in India commit to coronavirus payouts

MUMBAI, India - The Life Insurance Council in India has announced that all life insurers, both public and private, are ...

Fruit and vegetable markets in Europe left scrambling for business

Picture a traditional English summer. For many, Wimbledon and strawberries come to mind.Since 1877, the lawn tennis tournament at Wimbledon, ...

Movie Review

The Shape of Water
Shape of Water