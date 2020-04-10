Fri, 10 Apr 2020

International

Gun rights in America about to take a significant turn

A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep ...

Joe Biden all but wraps up Democratic nomination

BURLINGTON, Vermont - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has almost certainly wrapped up his party's nomination, following the withdrawal of ...

Irish government and NI Executive agree on Covid-19 joint cooperation

DUBLIN/BELFAST, Ireland/Northern Ireland - The departments of health in Ireland and Northern Ireland have formally agreed on a raft of ...

Chris Friel reviews High Court Decision on George Pell

This is a brief response to the Australian High Court ruling handed down on Tuesday that unanimously quashed the convictions ...

France records highest daily virus death toll of 833, reaches 10,328

PanARMENIAN.Net - France has reported 833 new coronavirus deaths in the past day, the highest daily toll since its outbreak ...

Head of U.S. Navy jumps ship after furore over commander

WASHINGTON, DC - WASHINGTON - Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly is to step down after creating a furore which has ...

Business

European Union put at risk by Covid-19 pandemic

After a faulty start to the coronavirus pandemic, the European Union members appear to be getting their act together, as ...

Covid-19 sentiment lifts stocks on Asia markets

SYDNEY, New South Wales, Australia - Stocks in China and Australia gained ground on Thursday while Japanese markets were flat.Traders ...

Google bans its employees from using Zoom over security concerns

WASHINGTO, DC - Google has issued a ban on the use of Zoom teleconferencing platforms for its employees citing security ...

Wall Street rallies on hopes Covid-19 is peaking

NEW YORK, New York - It was a positive day for Wall Street on Wednesday as sentiment towards a peaking ...

Saudis jump aboard Carnival cruises, picks up 8.2% stake

MIAMI, Florida - Saudi Arabia is investing hundreds of millions of dollars in the global cruising industry.The Saudi sovereign wealth ...

German institute creates app to self-test for coronavirus

BERLIN, Germany - German citizens will now be able to use a special app on their smartphones, smartwatches or fitness ...

