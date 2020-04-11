Sat, 11 Apr 2020

International

IMF expects partial global economic recovery next year

WASHINGTON, DC - International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has warned that the coronavirus pandemic could lead to the ...

Covid-19 pandemic interrupts 6 year old Yemen war

Yemen confirmed its first coronavirus case Friday, in the southern oil-rich region of Hadhramout.Yemen's supreme national emergency committee for COVID-19 ...

50 years ago Paul McCartney quits The Beatles

Fifty years ago, when Paul McCartney announced he had left the Beatles, the news dashed the hopes of millions of ...

More than six million U.S. workers join unemployed ranks

WASHINGTON, DC - Another 6.6 million U.S. workers filed for unemployment compensation last week as the coronavirus pandemic continues to ...

Covid-19 deaths in Ireland almost five times the number in Australia

DUBLIN, Ireland - Another twenty-five people have died in Ireland as a result of the coronavirus.15 men and ten women, ...

Gun rights in America about to take a significant turn

A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep ...

Business

EU finance ministers agree on half-trillion euro financial stimulus

BRUSSELS, Belgium - Finance ministers of eurozone countries reached an "excellent accord" on fighting the pandemic-triggered recession.Europe has proven itself ...

U.S. stocks roar again, dollar tumbles

NEW YORK, New York - A new bailout package and moves by the Federal Reserve bolstered the confidence of investors ...

European Union put at risk by Covid-19 pandemic

After a faulty start to the coronavirus pandemic, the European Union members appear to be getting their act together, as ...

Covid-19 sentiment lifts stocks on Asia markets

SYDNEY, New South Wales, Australia - Stocks in China and Australia gained ground on Thursday while Japanese markets were flat.Traders ...

Google bans its employees from using Zoom over security concerns

WASHINGTO, DC - Google has issued a ban on the use of Zoom teleconferencing platforms for its employees citing security ...

Saudis jump aboard Carnival cruises, picks up 8.2% stake

MIAMI, Florida - Saudi Arabia is investing hundreds of millions of dollars in the global cruising industry.The Saudi sovereign wealth ...

Movie Review

Straw Dogs