Sun, 12 Apr 2020

International

U.S. president weighing up health and economic advice on re-opening

WASHINGTON, DC- U.S. President Donald Trump says deciding when to reopen the country is "the biggest decision I've ever had ...

19 National Health Service workers in UK killed by virus so far

LOPNDON, UK - A total of 19 National Health Service (NHS) workers in the United Kingdom have died after contracting ...

IMF expects partial global economic recovery next year

WASHINGTON, DC - International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has warned that the coronavirus pandemic could lead to the ...

Covid-19 pandemic interrupts 6 year old Yemen war

Yemen confirmed its first coronavirus case Friday, in the southern oil-rich region of Hadhramout.Yemen's supreme national emergency committee for COVID-19 ...

50 years ago Paul McCartney quits The Beatles

Fifty years ago, when Paul McCartney announced he had left the Beatles, the news dashed the hopes of millions of ...

More than six million U.S. workers join unemployed ranks

WASHINGTON, DC - Another 6.6 million U.S. workers filed for unemployment compensation last week as the coronavirus pandemic continues to ...

Business

International Monetary Fund establishes external advisory group

WASHINGTON, DC - The head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF has convened a new external advisory group to provide ...

Having dodged a bullet, what next for Australia?

Remember how last year's Easter felt bizarre because the country was in election mode? How normal that seems, now everything ...

EU finance ministers agree on half-trillion euro financial stimulus

BRUSSELS, Belgium - Finance ministers of eurozone countries reached an "excellent accord" on fighting the pandemic-triggered recession.Europe has proven itself ...

U.S. stocks roar again, dollar tumbles

NEW YORK, New York - A new bailout package and moves by the Federal Reserve bolstered the confidence of investors ...

European Union put at risk by Covid-19 pandemic

After a faulty start to the coronavirus pandemic, the European Union members appear to be getting their act together, as ...

Covid-19 sentiment lifts stocks on Asia markets

SYDNEY, New South Wales, Australia - Stocks in China and Australia gained ground on Thursday while Japanese markets were flat.Traders ...

