International

U.S. senator blames China for 16,000 U.S. deaths, 17m job losses

WASHINGTON, DC - In what appears to be a concerted attempt to divert blame from the Trump administration's handling of ...

Senator Tom Cotton says WHO's Tedros is corrupt and should be fired

WASHINGTON, DC - A U.S. Senator has lashed out at the head of the World Health Organization (WHO), in what ...

U.S. president weighing up health and economic advice on re-opening

WASHINGTON, DC- U.S. President Donald Trump says deciding when to reopen the country is "the biggest decision I've ever had ...

19 National Health Service workers in UK killed by virus so far

LOPNDON, UK - A total of 19 National Health Service (NHS) workers in the United Kingdom have died after contracting ...

IMF expects partial global economic recovery next year

WASHINGTON, DC - International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has warned that the coronavirus pandemic could lead to the ...

Covid-19 pandemic interrupts 6 year old Yemen war

Yemen confirmed its first coronavirus case Friday, in the southern oil-rich region of Hadhramout.Yemen's supreme national emergency committee for COVID-19 ...

Business

As elsewhere, U.S. facing second crisis after coronavirus

"Governors Have the Best Political Jobs in America" is the name of one of my lectures in a leadership course ...

International Monetary Fund establishes external advisory group

WASHINGTON, DC - The head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF has convened a new external advisory group to provide ...

Having dodged a bullet, what next for Australia?

Remember how last year's Easter felt bizarre because the country was in election mode? How normal that seems, now everything ...

EU finance ministers agree on half-trillion euro financial stimulus

BRUSSELS, Belgium - Finance ministers of eurozone countries reached an "excellent accord" on fighting the pandemic-triggered recession.Europe has proven itself ...

U.S. stocks roar again, dollar tumbles

NEW YORK, New York - A new bailout package and moves by the Federal Reserve bolstered the confidence of investors ...

