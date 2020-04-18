Sat, 18 Apr 2020

International

Trump announces steps towards re-opening economy

WHITE HOUSE - Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. government has a three-stage prescription for restarting normal life in America."We're ...

Wuhan deaths from coronavirus were understated by half

BEIJING, CHINA (Sputnik/ANI) - The authorities of the Chinese city of Wuhan - the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic - ...

Powerhouse Hollywood actor Brian Dennehy is no more

NEW YORK - Brian Dennehy, the burly actor who starred in films as a macho heavy and later in his ...

U.S. says China conducting 'high level' of nuclear weapons tests

BEIJING, China - China on Thursday denied allegations in a U.S. State Department report that it was secretly testing nuclear ...

Saudis still a strong tip to take over Newcastle United

NEWCASTLE, UK - Newcastle United fans have long dreamed of ridding the club from owner Mike Ashley, but a potential ...

Minibus and truck collide in Eastern Cape of South Africa, 15 dead

CAPE TOWN, South Africa - The death toll following a collision between a minibus taxi and a truck in the ...

Shares rally on Asian markets, Nikkei jumps 607 points

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks rallied in Asia On Friday, sending the week out on a positive note.News of successful trials ...

Truseau says opening of U.S.-Canadian border a long way off

TORONTO, Canada - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday the border between Canada and the United States isn't opening ...

U.S. unemployment hits ninety year high

WASHINGTON - The coronavirus pandemic is continuing to wreak havoc on the U.S. economy, with another 5.2 million workers claiming ...

Trump says oil cuts will be double what is being reported

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump has disputed reports that OPEC and its oil-producing allies, including Mexico and Russia, ...

Indian regional areas to be equipped with motorbike ambulances

NEW DELHI, India - As part of its ongoing initiatives towards COVID-19 relief efforts, Hero MotoCorp is donating 60 first-responder ...

