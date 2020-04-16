Thu, 16 Apr 2020

International

Trump played down Covid-19 crisis all through February

WASHINGTON - The White House campaign-style video promoting President Donald Trump's defense of his actions combating the emerging coronavirus threat ...

Trump says oil cuts will be double what is being reported

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump has disputed reports that OPEC and its oil-producing allies, including Mexico and Russia, ...

Iran sees U.S. military at weak point, facing serious problems

TEHRAN (Tasnim) - The strategic dilemmas that the U.S. is facing in the world and Washington's dysfunctional policies coupled with ...

Workers made reduntant by Covid-19 may never return to work

The coronavirus pandemic has exposed the deep-seated problems of how and why we all work. It has shown how many ...

ASEAN holds special summit on response to COVID-19 pandemic

Hanoi [Vietnam], April 14 (ANI): Leaders of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Tuesday morning met via ...

Coronavirus Fears Top List of US Concerns

WASHINGTON - The spread of infectious diseases now tops the list of major threats facing the United States, sparked in ...

Indian regional areas to be equipped with motorbike ambulances

NEW DELHI, India - As part of its ongoing initiatives towards COVID-19 relief efforts, Hero MotoCorp is donating 60 first-responder ...

Asian stocks rise strongly, greenback slips some more

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia were sharply higher, while the U.S. dollar fell further on Tuesday, as fears about ...

Oil producers agree to cut production by 9.7 billion barrels a day

OPEC and its oil allies, including Russia and Mexico, agreed Sunday to cut global production by 9.7 million barrels a ...

Mr Motor Racing Stirling Moss passes away

British racing legend Stirling Moss, regarded as the greatest Formula One driver of all time who was never able to ...

