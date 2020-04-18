Sat, 18 Apr 2020

Fair in Statesville

International

Trump announces steps towards re-opening economy

WHITE HOUSE - Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. government has a three-stage prescription for restarting normal life in America."We're ...

Wuhan deaths from coronavirus were understated by half

BEIJING, CHINA (Sputnik/ANI) - The authorities of the Chinese city of Wuhan - the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic - ...

Powerhouse Hollywood actor Brian Dennehy is no more

NEW YORK - Brian Dennehy, the burly actor who starred in films as a macho heavy and later in his ...

U.S. says China conducting 'high level' of nuclear weapons tests

BEIJING, China - China on Thursday denied allegations in a U.S. State Department report that it was secretly testing nuclear ...

Saudis still a strong tip to take over Newcastle United

NEWCASTLE, UK - Newcastle United fans have long dreamed of ridding the club from owner Mike Ashley, but a potential ...

Minibus and truck collide in Eastern Cape of South Africa, 15 dead

CAPE TOWN, South Africa - The death toll following a collision between a minibus taxi and a truck in the ...

Shares rally on Asian markets, Nikkei jumps 607 points

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks rallied in Asia On Friday, sending the week out on a positive note.News of successful trials ...

Truseau says opening of U.S.-Canadian border a long way off

TORONTO, Canada - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday the border between Canada and the United States isn't opening ...

U.S. unemployment hits ninety year high

WASHINGTON - The coronavirus pandemic is continuing to wreak havoc on the U.S. economy, with another 5.2 million workers claiming ...

EU's New Serbia-Kosovo Envoy Dismisses Talk Of U.S. Rivalry

The European Union's newly appointed special envoy to Serbia-Kosovo talks says he is committed to resolving all of the Balkan ...

China Pushes Coal Power to Fight Economic Slump

Environmental advocates are raising alarms about China's plans to build more coal-fired power plants as the government pursues economic recovery.Late ...

Movie Review

The Amityville Horror (1979)
Amityville Horror (1979) [Blu-Ray]