Sun, 19 Apr 2020

International

El Salvador, Honduras win $20 loans from World Bank to fight Covid-19

CENTRAL AMERICA - The World Bank has approved loans of $20 million each to support El Salvador and Honduras' immediate ...

Oklahoma City Bombing, twenty five years on

On the morning of April 19, 1995, FBI Special Agent Barry Black was tracking a white-collar fugitive a few miles ...

Trump attacks on media being being taken up by other world leaders

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump's attacks on the press have been effective at eroding the credibility of the press and ...

British FM says China and U.S. no longer on 'business as usual' basis

LONDON, UK - After being warned that China could be hiding the real figures related to coronavirus, the UK has ...

Trump announces steps towards re-opening economy

WHITE HOUSE - Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. government has a three-stage prescription for restarting normal life in America."We're ...

Wuhan deaths from coronavirus were understated by half

BEIJING, CHINA (Sputnik/ANI) - The authorities of the Chinese city of Wuhan - the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic - ...

Business

$19 billion relief program to help U.S. farmers annouced by Trump

CHICAGO/WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump on Friday announced a $19 billion relief program to help U.S. farmers cope with the ...

Dow rises nearly 3% as breathrough on virus vaccine nears

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. markets were soundly stronger on Friday, shrugging off concerns about the immediate future in ...

Pakistan disturbed about U.S. sale of weapons to India

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - Pakistan said Friday that a proposed new multimillion-dollar sale of American missile systems to Islamabad's archrival, India, ...

Shares rally on Asian markets, Nikkei jumps 607 points

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks rallied in Asia On Friday, sending the week out on a positive note.News of successful trials ...

Truseau says opening of U.S.-Canadian border a long way off

TORONTO, Canada - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday the border between Canada and the United States isn't opening ...

Solo: A Star Wars Story