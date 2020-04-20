The Shanghai Dragons won again, topping the Chengdu Hunters 3-0 in Pacific East division play in Week 11 of the Overwatch League on Sunday.

The Dragons (6-1) concluded a strong weekend in third place in Overwatch League standings after a 3-0-1 win on Saturday over the Hangzhou Spark. The Hunters fell to 3-5.

In topping the Hunters, the Dragons won 2-0 on Oasis, 5-4 on Dorado and 3-2 on Hollywood.

Also Sunday, the Guangzhou Charge (4-4) took a 3-1 overtime win against the Hangzhou Spark (3-4). The Charge took the first two maps -- Lijiang Tower and Dorado -- by a 2-1 margin, then lost by the same score on Eichenwalde. A 3-2 win on Volskaya Industries sealed the match victory for Guangzhou.

Overwatch League Season 3 standings, with match record (W-L), map record (W-L-T) and map differential:

1. (Pacific East) Seoul Dynasty, 2-0, 6-0-1, 6

2. (Atlantic South) Philadelphia Fusion, 8-1, 26-11-0, 15

3. (Pacific East) Shanghai Dragons, 6-1, 18-4-1, 14

4. (Atlantic North) New York Excelsior, 5-1, 16-5-0, 11

5. (Atlantic South) Atlanta Reign, 4-2, 15-6-0, 9

6. (Pacific West) San Francisco Shock, 4-2, 14-10-1, 4

7. (Atlantic North) London Spitfire, 3-2, 10-12-0, -2

8. (Atlantic North) Paris Eternal, 5-4, 18-17-0, 1

9. (Pacific West) Vancouver Titans, 2-2, 7-8-0, -1

10. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Gladiators, 3-3, 11-12-2, -1

11. (Pacific East) Guangzhou Charge, 4-4, 14-17-0, -3

12. (Atlantic North) Toronto Defiant, 4-5, 18-19-0, -1

13. (Atlantic South) Florida Mayhem, 3-4, 11-13-0, -2

14. (Pacific East) Hangzhou Spark, 3-4, 12-16-1, -4

15. (Atlantic South) Houston Outlaws, 4-6, 17-22-2, -5

16. (Pacific East) Chengdu Hunters, 3-5, 14-16-0, -2

17. (Pacific West) Dallas Fuel, 2-4, 10-14-0, -4

18. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Valiant, 2-5, 11-17-0, -6

19. (Atlantic South) Washington Justice, 2-8, 12-25-0, -13

20. (Atlantic North) Boston Uprising, 1-7, 7-23-2, -16

--Field Level Media