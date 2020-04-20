Mon, 20 Apr 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
61
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Malaria outbreaks swamp Zimbabwe, 135,000 cases reported so far

HARARE, Zimbabwe - While the rest of the world is under severe pressure from the ever-increasing coronavirus pandemic, scores of ...

U.S. lacking medical supplies because much was sold to China

WASHINGTON, DC - The U.S. government encouraged American companies to send masks and personal protection equipment, or PPE, worth millions ...

With sports world locked down, Wuhan football team is back in training

Wuhan Zall, the Chinese from the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic, made an emotional return to the city after more ...

Trump supports protests against lockdowns

WASHINGTON, DC - President Donald Trump, using a social media platform to send 'liberation' messages over the COVID-19 lockdown, seems ...

Oklahoma City Bombing, twenty five years on

On the morning of April 19, 1995, FBI Special Agent Barry Black was tracking a white-collar fugitive a few miles ...

Trump attacks on media being being taken up by other world leaders

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump's attacks on the press have been effective at eroding the credibility of the press and ...

Business

Section
U.S. retail chain to add 50,000 new employees to payroll

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas - The country's largest retail chain is hiring new employees in the U.S. at the rate of 5,000 ...

El Salvador, Honduras win $20 loans from World Bank to fight Covid-19

CENTRAL AMERICA - The World Bank has approved loans of $20 million each to support El Salvador and Honduras' immediate ...

$19 billion relief program to help U.S. farmers annouced by Trump

CHICAGO/WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump on Friday announced a $19 billion relief program to help U.S. farmers cope with the ...

Dow rises nearly 3% as breathrough on virus vaccine nears

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. markets were soundly stronger on Friday, shrugging off concerns about the immediate future in ...

Pakistan disturbed about U.S. sale of weapons to India

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - Pakistan said Friday that a proposed new multimillion-dollar sale of American missile systems to Islamabad's archrival, India, ...

Shares rally on Asian markets, Nikkei jumps 607 points

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks rallied in Asia On Friday, sending the week out on a positive note.News of successful trials ...

Movie Review

Solo: A Star Wars Story