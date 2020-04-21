Tue, 21 Apr 2020

Number of victims in Canadian mass shooting rises to eighteen

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Canada - Gabriel Wortman, a denturist aged 51 is dead after a murderous spree which left eighteen ...

Suspending aid to WHO - selfish, reckless or misguidedly patriotic?

It wouldn't make much sense to sack the fire service during a forest fire, yet that's effectively what US President ...

A rocky road to justice

Victoria Police filed charges against George Cardinal Pell in June 2017. However, before that they had twice approached the Office ...

COVID-19 death toll in US crosses 40,000

Washington [US], April 20 (Sputnik/ANI): The total COVID-19 death toll in the United States has surpassed 40,000 on Sunday, according ...

Malaria outbreaks swamp Zimbabwe, 135,000 cases reported so far

HARARE, Zimbabwe - While the rest of the world is under severe pressure from the ever-increasing coronavirus pandemic, scores of ...

U.S. lacking medical supplies because much was sold to China

WASHINGTON, DC - The U.S. government encouraged American companies to send masks and personal protection equipment, or PPE, worth millions ...

Understanding when and how to reopen businesses

What does a post-pandemic economy look like? Health researchers are indicating that managing this virus will be a long-term game. ...

Dive in Japanese exports by 12% in March, sends Asian stocks backwards

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia were slippery on Monday, in a lacklustre start to the week.Most indices closed lower, ...

Irish government debt falls below 60% of GDP for first time since GFC

DUBLIN, Ireland - The Irish government recorded a surplus of €3.8 billion (4.2% of quarterly GDP) in the fourth quarter ...

U.S. retail chain to add 50,000 new employees to payroll

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas - The country's largest retail chain is hiring new employees in the U.S. at the rate of 5,000 ...

El Salvador, Honduras win $20 loans from World Bank to fight Covid-19

CENTRAL AMERICA - The World Bank has approved loans of $20 million each to support El Salvador and Honduras' immediate ...

$19 billion relief program to help U.S. farmers annouced by Trump

CHICAGO/WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump on Friday announced a $19 billion relief program to help U.S. farmers cope with the ...

Manchester by the Sea