Tue, 21 Apr 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
49
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Number of victims in Canadian mass shooting rises to eighteen

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Canada - Gabriel Wortman, a denturist aged 51 is dead after a murderous spree which left eighteen ...

Suspending aid to WHO - selfish, reckless or misguidedly patriotic?

It wouldn't make much sense to sack the fire service during a forest fire, yet that's effectively what US President ...

A rocky road to justice

Victoria Police filed charges against George Cardinal Pell in June 2017. However, before that they had twice approached the Office ...

COVID-19 death toll in US crosses 40,000

Washington [US], April 20 (Sputnik/ANI): The total COVID-19 death toll in the United States has surpassed 40,000 on Sunday, according ...

Malaria outbreaks swamp Zimbabwe, 135,000 cases reported so far

HARARE, Zimbabwe - While the rest of the world is under severe pressure from the ever-increasing coronavirus pandemic, scores of ...

U.S. lacking medical supplies because much was sold to China

WASHINGTON, DC - The U.S. government encouraged American companies to send masks and personal protection equipment, or PPE, worth millions ...

Business

Section
Dow Jones drops 592 points after oil prices drop below zero

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks opened the new week on a weak note on Monday, with all the ...

Understanding when and how to reopen businesses

What does a post-pandemic economy look like? Health researchers are indicating that managing this virus will be a long-term game. ...

Irish government debt falls below 60% of GDP for first time since GFC

DUBLIN, Ireland - The Irish government recorded a surplus of €3.8 billion (4.2% of quarterly GDP) in the fourth quarter ...

U.S. retail chain to add 50,000 new employees to payroll

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas - The country's largest retail chain is hiring new employees in the U.S. at the rate of 5,000 ...

El Salvador, Honduras win $20 loans from World Bank to fight Covid-19

CENTRAL AMERICA - The World Bank has approved loans of $20 million each to support El Salvador and Honduras' immediate ...

$19 billion relief program to help U.S. farmers annouced by Trump

CHICAGO/WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump on Friday announced a $19 billion relief program to help U.S. farmers cope with the ...

Movie Review

Manchester by the Sea