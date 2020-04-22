Wed, 22 Apr 2020

International

Iranian militia members targeted in Israeli air raid over Syria

Nine pro-Iranian militiamen were killed when Israeli planes fired several missiles in central Syria, according to a group monitoring the ...

Ninety-seven million Vietnamese people escape death from Coronavirus

Vietnam - a developing country that has a large land border with China and a population of 97 million people ...

Number of victims in Canadian mass shooting rises to eighteen

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Canada - Gabriel Wortman, a denturist aged 51 is dead after a murderous spree which left eighteen ...

Suspending aid to WHO - selfish, reckless or misguidedly patriotic?

It wouldn't make much sense to sack the fire service during a forest fire, yet that's effectively what US President ...

A rocky road to justice

Victoria Police filed charges against George Cardinal Pell in June 2017. However, before that they had twice approached the Office ...

COVID-19 death toll in US crosses 40,000

Washington [US], April 20 (Sputnik/ANI): The total COVID-19 death toll in the United States has surpassed 40,000 on Sunday, according ...

Business

Trump may reduce dependence on Saudi Arabia for oil

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said that his administration will look into halting oil imports from ...

Canadians could see easing of restrictive measures next month

COVID-19 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization on March 11, 2020. Since then, many regions around the ...

Speculation over future keeps lid on Asian stock prices

SYDNEY, Australia - The oil price crash took center stage on Tuesday as Asian bourses sold off. "The problem is ...

How could oil prices turn negative?

We have just witnessed an oil price crash like never before taking prices of West Texas Intermediate into deeply negative ...

Understanding when and how to reopen businesses

What does a post-pandemic economy look like? Health researchers are indicating that managing this virus will be a long-term game. ...

Irish government debt falls below 60% of GDP for first time since GFC

DUBLIN, Ireland - The Irish government recorded a surplus of €3.8 billion (4.2% of quarterly GDP) in the fourth quarter ...

