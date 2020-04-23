Thu, 23 Apr 2020

International

Protecting Garment Workers During COVID-19 Crisis

"When will those of us who were fired get paid?" "Should I go to the factory?" "When will I get ...

Israel's defense minister tells army to cancel Covid-19 tests in Gaza

TEL AVIV, Israel- A token initiative by the Israeli army to carry out Covid-19 tests of Gazans has been torpedoed ...

Death toll in weekend's mass murder in Canada revised upwards

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Canada - The biggest mass murder in Canadian history just got bigger as the number of victims ...

Cricket Ireland chief says some cricket may yet be played this season

LONDON, UK - Cricket Ireland's chief executive Warren Deutrom believes that some international cricket will be played this summer.Earlier, Deutrom ...

World braces as Doomsday Clock moves to 100 seconds to midnight

Little by little, Americans are understanding just how badly our government has let us down by its belated and disastrous ...

UK and U.S. leaders confer on fight against coronavirus pandemic

LONDON, UK (Sputnik/ANI): UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson held phone talks with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, a Downing ...

Business

Asian stocks turn down after French, German PMI data published

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Thursday. Disappointing economic data out of Europe soured trading late in ...

Estonia debt level is lowest in European Union

SOFIA, Bulgaria - Bulgaria has entered the coronavirus pandemic crisis with the second lowest percentage of debt in the EU ...

Positive day on Wall Street, Dow Jones jumps 456 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks made good gains on Wednesday as oil prices rebounded, and investors looked to ...

Google to roll out 'Hey Google' sensitivity feature for smart devices

Washington DC [USA], April 22 (ANI): Google will be rolling out the 'Hey Google' feature to customise voice detection sensitivity ...

Trump may reduce dependence on Saudi Arabia for oil

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said that his administration will look into halting oil imports from ...

