There are no reported cases of COVID-19 in several countries around the world.Governments around the world are fighting the crippling effects of the coronavirus. But some countries have not yet faced the pandemic of COVID-19 and have not registered a single case of contagion, the Daily Telegraph reported.A total of 15 countries and 11 overseas territories in some countries do not have a confirmed case of coronavirus. Data refer to April 19. These countries are Comoros, Kiribati, the African State of Lesotho, the Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Samoa, the Solomon Islands, Tajikistan, Tonga, Turkmenistan, Tuvalu, Vanuatu and North Korea.Among the British territories in which there are no COVID-19 cases are the Pitcairn Islands, Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha. The Christmas, Norfolk and Cocos Islands are also not affected. The New Zealand islands of Cook, Niue and Tokelau also have no confirmed case of coronavirus. Infected with COVID-19 have not been reported in American Samoa, Wallis and Futuna and Svalbard.The fact that most of them are distant from civilization and that they are tourist destinations with a small local population helps to protect them from the pandemic. Some have taken swift and drastic measures to prevent a pandemic. Tonga, for example, closed its borders, declared a state of emergency and introduced curfew.However, data from some countries are questioned as they are in close proximity to heavily affected countries, the Daily Telegraph reports. North Korea continues to claim that there are no cases in the country, although there are more than 10,000 infected in neighboring South Korea.Turkmenistan borders four coronavirus-affected countries, but has not reported any of its nearly 6 million people to be infected. The situation in Tajikistan, which borders China, is similar. The country has a population of 9.1 million people, but the president says there is not a single person infected with COVID-19.

