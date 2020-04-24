Washington DC [USA], April 24 (ANI): LG's latest flagship phone, the Velvet, will be revealed in full on May 7th.

The company has posted a teaser video clip on its Korean YouTube channel and the clip evokes raindrops and a catwalk which is a common reference to the phone's camera layout, the Verge reported.

LG had already announced the Velvet and the phone will have a "raindrop" triple-camera setup, a symmetrical curved-glass design, a Snapdragon 765 processor with built-in 5G, and a headphone jack.

However, the price of the phone is still unknown and no release date outside of South Korea has been revealed. (ANI)