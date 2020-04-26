Saturday's Overwatch League action was fast and brutal, with all five series ending in sweeps.

The Philadelphia Fusion (9-1) continued its domination of the Atlantic Conference with a 3-0 win over the previously fifth-ranked Atlanta Reign (4-3).

The Fusion looked dominant throughout the series, with star DPS Jae-hyeok "Carpe" Lee outclassing Reign DPS Andrej "babybay" Francisty on McCree and Ashe and Fusion support Kyungbo "Alarm" Kim outclassing Reign support Dusttin "Dogman" Bowerman on Ana.

Carpe's flanks applied massive pressure and kept Atlanta on its toes for the entire match. Philadelphia took Nepal 2-0, won out a crazy Volskaya Industries 6-4 in triple overtime, and closed the series out with a 5-4 overtime win on Rialto. Philadelphia stays in second place overall with the win while Atlanta dropped from fifth to seventh.

The third-ranked Shanghai Dragons (7-1) kept pace with the Fusion with a 3-0 win over the Guangzhou Charge (4-5). The Dragons took Lijiang Tower and Volskaya Industries by 2-1 scores and full-held the Charge for a 1-0 win on Rialto.

The Dragons stayed on the Fusion's heels with the win while the Charge fell from 11th to 12th. Guangzhou played without support Alberto "neptuNo" Gonzalez, who had to leave the team due to visa complications.

Elsewhere in the league, the top-ranked Seoul Dynasty (3-0) made quick work of the Hangzhou Spark (3-5) in a 3-0 sweep. Of note, Dynasty DPS Dong-eon "FITS" Kim and tank Min-seo "Marve1" Hwang dominated as McCree and Sigma, respectively.

Seoul took Busan 2-0, Volskaya Industries 3-2, and finished the series with a 3-1 win on Dorado. Seoul stays in first place with the win, having yet to drop a single map. The Spark now hold sole possession of 15th place.

The San Francisco Shock (5-2) moved into fifth place overall with a 3-0 win over the Los Angeles Valiant (2-6). The Shock took Ilios 2-0, Hanamura 4-3, and Route 66 3-2 to secure the win. The fourth-ranked New York Excelsior (6-1) made its return to action after a couple of weeks on hiatus to take a 3-0 win over the Chengdu Hunters (3-6). New York looked impressive as it took Oasis 2-0 and Paris by identical 2-0 scores and Dorado 3-0 in the most lopsided series on the day.

Week 12 concludes on Sunday with two matches:

Hangzhou Spark vs Chengdu Hunters

Shanghai Dragons vs Seoul Dynasty

Guangzhou Charge vs New York Excelsior

Florida Mayhem vs Boston Uprising

Houston Outlaws vs Dallas Fuel

Overwatch League Season 3 standings, with match record (W-L), map record (W-L-T) and map differential:

1. (Pacific East) Seoul Dynasty, 3-0, 9-0-1, 9

2. (Atlantic South) Philadelphia Fusion, 9-1, 29-11-0, 18

3. (Pacific East) Shanghai Dragons, 7-1, 21-4-1, 17

4. (Atlantic North) New York Excelsior, 6-1, 19-5-0, 14

5. (Pacific West) San Francisco Shock, 5-2, 17-10-1, 7

6. (Atlantic North) London Spitfire, 3-2, 10-12-0, -2

7. (Atlantic South) Atlanta Reign, 4-3, 15-9-0, 6

8. (Atlantic North) Paris Eternal, 5-4, 18-17-0, 1

9. (Pacific West) Vancouver Titans, 2-2, 7-8-0, -1

10. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Gladiators, 3-3, 11-12-2, -1

11. (Atlantic North) Toronto Defiant, 4-5, 18-19-0, -1

12. (Pacific East) Guangzhou Charge, 4-5, 14-20-0, -6

13. (Atlantic South) Florida Mayhem, 3-4, 11-13-0, -2

14. (Atlantic South) Houston Outlaws, 4-6, 17-22-2, -5

15. (Pacific East) Hangzhou Spark, 3-5, 12-19-1, -7

16. (Pacific West) Dallas Fuel, 2-4, 10-14-0, -4

17. (Pacific East) Chengdu Hunters, 3-6, 14-19-0, -5

18. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Valiant, 2-6, 11-20-0, -9

19. (Atlantic South) Washington Justice, 2-8, 12-25-0, -13

20. (Atlantic North) Boston Uprising, 1-7, 7-23-2, -16

--Field Level Media