Sun, 26 Apr 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
56
Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
Debunking attacks on World Health Organization and China

On April 14, 2020, U.S. President Donald Trump addressed a news conference at the White House, where he said that ...

Outrage over U.S. president's claims about disinfectants

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday he was being sarcastic when he suggested that disinfectants could be used to treat ...

Russians take issue with Washington trying to unnerve Iran

TEHRAN (Tasnim) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov expressed concerns over Washington's rhetoric against Iran, saying the US is ...

Bangladesh says it has no room to shelter 'foreign people'

Human Rights Watch has urged Bangladesh to "immediately allow" two boats with Rohingya refugees "to come ashore and receive necessary ...

Many Republican officials resisting vote-by-mail option

Across America, election officials responsible for the details of running elections have a clear idea of what is needed to ...

Trump has stopped legal migration to U.S. but for how long?

SAN DIEG, California - Pamela Austin, a recruiter at Adventist Health Bakersfield in California, made seven job offers to foreign ...

Business

Section
Trump defamation lawsuits usually withdrawn after initial bluster

Donald Trump is at war with the First Amendment and the free press. The war is on full display nearly ...

Covid-19 exposes failures of capitalism as we know it

Consider this absurdity: The U.S. government's policy in the face of the current capitalist crash is to "return the economy ...

Dubai eases Covid-19 restrictions

DUBAI, UAE - People over the age of 60 are being denied entry to Dubai shopping malls, which re-opened on ...

U.S. stocks made good gains, Nasdaq climbs 1.65%

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks made modest gains on Friday with all the major indices notching up gains ...

Virgin demise on the cards or some time

Ever since Australia's two airline policy of regulated competition was abandoned in 1990 ushering in an era of deregulation, Australian ...

Loss in China, Japan and Hong King, while ASX shines

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia were behind the eight ball Friday, although a small gain was recorded on Australian ...

Movie Review

The Breaking Point
Breaking Point