Tue, 28 Apr 2020

North Korea silent as speculation swirls about leader

SEOUL - Where is North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and why has he been absent from public view for ...

United States senator takes issue with Chinese students studying in US

NEW YORK, New York - A United States senator has lashed out at Chinese students studying in America, accusing them ...

Around the world update on Covid-19

WASHINGTON, DC - All COVID patients have been discharged from hospitals in Wuhan, the origin of the outbreak in China ...

More than 6,000 coronavirus cases in past 24 hours in Russia

MOSCOW, RUSSIA (Sputnik/ANI) - Russia has registered a record 6,361 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the ...

German protesters take to streets to demonstrate against lockdown

BERLIN, Germany - People in Berlin and Stuttgart have taken to the streets to protest against a loss of freedoms ...

Debunking attacks on World Health Organization and China

On April 14, 2020, U.S. President Donald Trump addressed a news conference at the White House, where he said that ...

Italians to get relief from coronavirus restrictions from Saturday

PanARMENIAN.Net - Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has announced the second phase of Italy's lockdown will begin from May 4, ...

Bank of Japan pledge to buy unlimited bonds lifts stocks in Asia

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia made a strong leap on Monday, led by Japanese markets buoyed by stimulus measures ...

Four countries pressured to provide funding for ailing German carrier

BERLIN Germany - German politicians are divided over the direction a bailout package for the ailing national carrier Lufthansa should ...

Property developers in Dubai put squeeze on shops and restaurants

DUBAI, UAE - Mall owners in Dubai are forcing tenants to pay full rent despite a complete breakdown in the ...

Trump defamation lawsuits usually withdrawn after initial bluster

Donald Trump is at war with the First Amendment and the free press. The war is on full display nearly ...

Covid-19 exposes failures of capitalism as we know it

Consider this absurdity: The U.S. government's policy in the face of the current capitalist crash is to "return the economy ...

