Thu, 30 Apr 2020

Heavy Rain in Statesville

International

It took Vietnam War 10 years to kill 58k Americans, Covid-19, 10 weeks

WASHINGTON, DC - The number of Covid-19 cases in the United States has shot past the 1 million mark. According ...

Why was WHO slow to declare the coronavirus a pandemic?

When U.S. President Donald Trump cut off his government's funding to the World Health Organization (WHO), one of his grievances ...

Tedros: Political leadership essential for battle against coronavirus

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) has stressed again the need for unity on the world stage to ...

Israel denies Hamas downing of drone, says UAV crashed

TEHRAN (Tasnim) - An Israeli military drone was shot down by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas while it was flying ...

Protect workers now and after lockdowns ease, says ILO

Geneva [Switzerland], April 28 (ANI): As the pressure mounts on countries to ease their lockdown restrictions, the International Labour Organisation ...

Wuhan Discharges Last Coronavirus Patient

TEHRAN (Tasnim) - The Chinese city of Wuhan has no remaining cases in its hospitals, health officials said.But the country ...

Business

American stock markets jump, Dow gains 532 points

NEW YORK, New York - Shocking GDP data showing a substantial drop in economic activity in the U.S. was overshadowed ...

NFL imposes widespread paycuts, commissioners drops 100%

Commissioner Roger Goodell will not be paid during the coronavirus pandemic as part of a leadership-initiated reduction in pay by ...

What's going on in oil markets?

When a staple commodity collapses to negative value it signals that something is clearly amiss in the global economy. When ...

Australian aboriginal communities playing part in preventing bushfires

Over the past several months, bushfires have burned a huge portion of Australia's natural landscape. We're talking almost 18 million ...

U.S. to make it more difficult to do business with China

WASHINGTON, DC - The United States has imposed stricter restrictions on exports to China, which includes civil aircraft components and ...

Italians to get relief from coronavirus restrictions from Saturday

PanARMENIAN.Net - Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has announced the second phase of Italy's lockdown will begin from May 4, ...

