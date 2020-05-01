Fri, 01 May 2020

Chinese government wants Biden elected in November, claims Trump

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he believes China's handling of the coronavirus is proof that Beijing "will ...

Canadian PM Trudeau confirms missing military chopper off Greek coast

OTTAWA, Canada - A search and rescue operation is continuing for crew members on board a Canadian military helicopter which ...

Russian military admits to battle-testing new tank in Syria

Officials have yet to comment on the results of the tests that took place in real battles in desert conditions; ...

It took Vietnam War 10 years to kill 58k Americans, Covid-19, 10 weeks

WASHINGTON, DC - The number of Covid-19 cases in the United States has shot past the 1 million mark. According ...

Why was WHO slow to declare the coronavirus a pandemic?

When U.S. President Donald Trump cut off his government's funding to the World Health Organization (WHO), one of his grievances ...

Tedros: Political leadership essential for battle against coronavirus

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) has stressed again the need for unity on the world stage to ...

Wall Street falls as investors fret about V-shaped recovery

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks ended April with a sell-off on Thursday as grim economic data brought investors ...

Jobless claims in U.S. jump by another 3.8 million

The ranks of the unemployed keeps growing in the U.S., with another 3.8 million workers claiming jobless compensation last week ...

Stocks in Asia close higher, Japan's Nikkei 225 adds 422 points

SYDNEY, Australia - There were solid performances on stock markets in Asia on Thursday.The Australian All Ordinaries led the way ...

American stock markets jump, Dow gains 532 points

NEW YORK, New York - Shocking GDP data showing a substantial drop in economic activity in the U.S. was overshadowed ...

NFL imposes widespread paycuts, commissioners drops 100%

Commissioner Roger Goodell will not be paid during the coronavirus pandemic as part of a leadership-initiated reduction in pay by ...

What's going on in oil markets?

When a staple commodity collapses to negative value it signals that something is clearly amiss in the global economy. When ...

