SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - North Korea fired multiple gunshots that struck a South Korean guard post in the heavily fortified border region separating the two countries, Seoul's military said Sunday.

The South Korean side reported no casualties or damage but returned fire along with a warning broadcast across the border, according to South Korea's joint chiefs of staff.

South Korea did not specify the exact location of the guard post but said it was somewhere in the "central frontier," which is on the eastern side of the demilitarized zone around the South Korean province of Gangwon.

South Korea's military said it is trying to understand the situation and prevent any further tension by using a military communication channel with the North but did not say whether the North had responded.

It is not clear what led to the North Korean gunfire, which the South said began at 7:41 a.m., local time. North Korea has not commented on the incident. The U.S. military, which has about 28,000 troops in South Korea, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Over the decades, North and South Korean soldiers have engaged in many small-scale skirmishes around the DMZ. One of the most recent notable incidents was in November 2017, when soldiers from the North fired dozens of gunshots at a North Korean soldier who had sprinted into the South at the Panmunjom border village.

Kim health mystery

Sunday's exchange of fire comes a day after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un appeared in public for the first time in 21 days, amid intense speculation about his health.

The 36-year-old Kim, who toured a fertilizer factory north of Pyongyang, did not show any obvious signs of new illnesses, although his appearance did little to stop the speculation about his health.

Rumors about Kim's health emerged after he skipped a major North Korean political anniversary last month. The Daily NK, a South Korean website, reported that Kim was recovering after undergoing a heart procedure. Several other outlets then reported that Kim was in grave condition or had died.

Many of the extreme rumors were put to rest Saturday after Kim's reemergence. Some Korea watchers, though, focused on state television footage of the event, which revealed a small, dark spot just above Kim's right wrist.

Medical experts quoted by the NK News, a website that focuses on North Korea, said that the mark may be consistent with a "right radial artery puncture," which it said was "often used for access to the coronary arteries for stent placement."

Kim has gained a significant amount of weight since taking power in 2011 following the death of his father, Kim Jong Il. He is thought to have myriad health problems.

In 2014, Kim disappeared for about 40 days, eventually reemerging with a cane. State media at the time said only that he had experienced "discomfort."

"I, for one, am glad to see he is back, and well!" said U.S. President Donald Trump in a tweet late Saturday. Trump has suggested he knows what is happening with Kim but says it is not appropriate for him to say.

Nuclear weapons talks

Trump and Kim have met three times since June 2018, when they signed a vague statement about nuclear weapons in the Korean peninsula. Talks broke down last year, however, after the two sides could not agree on what North Korea should offer in exchange for relaxed sanctions.

Although North Korea has regularly launched short-range missiles in recent months, tensions have been under control, partly because of the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. and South Korea this spring postponed joint military exercises that the North has long opposed.

However, with the talks stalled, some analysts fear North Korea could eventually lash out -- perhaps through some sort of military provocation.

At a New Year's address, Kim warned that his country is no longer bound by its self-imposed suspension of nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests, vowing the world would soon witness a "new strategic weapon."