Sun, 03 May 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
57
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
3 men in Australian state charged with possessing child sex dolls

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Three men have been arrested as a result of coordinated operations conducted across the Australian state ...

Hostilities in hiatus as world comes to grips with Covid-19 outbreak

"Our world faces a common enemy: COVID-19," United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on March 23rd. "The virus does ...

In the end, Pell witch-hunters fail to nail their man

In the wake of Cardinal George Pell's acquittal, commentators have asked whether the Australian national broadcaster, the ABC, engaged in ...

Kim cuts ribbon at factory north of Pyongyang Friday

PYONGYANG, North Korea - Kim Jong Un on Friday attended a ribbon-cutting event at the Sunchon fertilizer factory, in the ...

UN Chief: Discrimination of older people during pandemic must stop

NEW YORK, New York - Elderly people are at risk of being sidelined by the broader community, in the wake ...

High profile Australians take issue with government stance on China

SYDNEY, Australia - Two high profile Australians have separately taken issue with Scott Morrison's government over its relationship with China.Former ...

Business

Section
Buffet's company has $137 billion in cash, despite huge loss

OMAHA, NEBRASKA - Warren Buffett planned to lead an unusual annual meeting Saturday afternoon without any of the roughly 40,000 ...

NASA to discover Mars in ways never seen before

WASHINTON, DC - When it launches this summer, NASA's Perseverance rover will have the most advanced pair of "eyes" ever ...

Trump fires up on China, Dow Jones drops 622 points

NEW YORK, New York - There were heavy falls on Wall Street on Friday as U.S. President Donald Trump stepped ...

Boeing says pandemic has delivered body blow to global travel business

CHICAGO, Illinois -The Covid-19 pandemic has delivered a body blow to Boeing and the broader airline industry, which will delay ...

Stocks have mixed day in Asia Friday, ASX tumbles

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Friday. The biggest mover was the Australianstock market fell which plunged ...

Newzoo, Reddit partner on gaming user engagement data

Data analytics firm Newzoo is teaming with social network Reddit to seek insight into public engagement with video games, the ...

Movie Review

The Light Between Oceans