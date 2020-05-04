SEOUL, May 1 (Xinhua) -- South Korea reported nine more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Friday local time, raising the total number of infections to 10,774.

The daily caseload hovered around 10 for 13 straight days. Of the new cases, eight were imported from overseas, lifting the combined number to 1,073.

The number of local infections was one, after recording the first zero in 75 days on Thursday.

One more death was confirmed, raising the death toll to 248. The total fatality rate came in at 2.30 percent.

A total of 13 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 9,072. The total recovery rate was 84.2 percent.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) has updated the data once a day at 10:00 a.m. local time from March 10, after having announced it twice a day.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 623,000 people, among whom 603,610 tested negative for the virus and 8,685 were being checked.