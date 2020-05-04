NUR-SULTAN -- Kazakhstan has resumed domestic passenger flights between its capital Nur-Sultan and its largest city Almaty, which were suspended on March 30 due to COVID-19.

Six flights will be operated between Nur-Sultan and Almaty per day beginning Friday. Flights from Nur-Sultan and Almaty to Kyzylorda, Oskemen, Semey and Petropavlovsk will resume on May 4. (Kazakhstan-Flights-Almaty)

- - - -

PYONGYANG -- Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, has received a reply from Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Friday.

The message, which Kim received on Tuesday, expressed thanks to Kim for extending a message of congratulations and good wishes on the occasion of Syria's independence day, the KCNA said. (DPRK-Syria-Message)

- - - -

MOSCOW -- Russia has reported a new daily record of 7,933 new COVID-19 confirmed cases over the past 24 hours, with the total number of infections rising to 114,431 as of Friday, the country's coronavirus response center said in a statement.

The death toll from the pandemic increased by 96 to 1,169, while 13,220 people have recovered, including 1,601 over the last 24 hours, the statement said. (Russia-COVID-19-Cases)

- - - -

ULAN BATOR -- The municipal government of Mongolia's capital Ulan Bator has reopened cultural and sports centers, relaxing restrictions imposed in late February, the city's mayor's press office said Friday.

"Based on instructions given by the central government and requests by citizens, mayor of the capital city Sainbuyan Amarsaikhan on Thursday issued a decree on reopening cultural and sports centers, such as sports halls, swimming pools, dance clubs, and training centers in the city from May 1," the mayor's press office said in a statement. (Mongolia-Lockdown-COVID-19)