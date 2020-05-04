SEOUL, May 2 (Xinhua) -- South Korea reported six more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Saturday local time, raising the total number of infections to 10,780.

The daily caseload hovered below 20 for 15 straight days. All the new cases were imported, lifting the combined number to 1,081.

The number of local infections recorded zero, after posting one on Friday and zero on Thursday respectively.

Two more deaths were confirmed, raising the death toll to 250. The total fatality rate came in at 2.32 percent.

A total of 51 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 9,123. The total recovery rate was 84.6 percent.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) has updated the data once a day at 10:00 a.m. local time from March 10, after having announced it twice a day.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 627,000 people, among whom 608,286 tested negative for the virus and 8,496 were being checked.