PYONGYANG -- Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony of a phosphatic fertilizer factory on Friday, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Saturday.

"All the participants broke into thunderous cheers of 'hurrah!', extending the greatest glory to the Supreme Leader who has brought about a new change" in the development of fertilizer industry, the report said. (N. Korea-Kim-Ceremony)

- - - -

PARIS -- A further 218 COVID-19 patients had died in France in the past 24 hours, the smallest one-day increase since the end of March, French Director General for Health Jerome Salomon said Friday at a press briefing.

The new deaths took the country's coronavirus toll to 24,594, Salomon said. (France-COVID-19-Death)

- - - -

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for an experimental anti-viral drug remdesivir to treat COVID-19, according to the agency on Friday.

In an FDA fact sheet for patients and their families and caregivers, the agency noted that remdesivir has not undergone the same type of review as an FDA-approved or cleared product. (US-FDA-COVID-19 Drug Approval)

- - - -

ABUJA -- The death toll from the collapse of an eight-storey building under construction in Nigeria's southern city of Owerri has risen to 15 amid an operation to rescue more victims, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said Friday.

Following the incident on Thursday evening in the capital city of the southern state of Imo, rescue workers searching for victims at the site pulled out five bodies from the debris earlier on Friday. (Nigeria-Building Collapse-Death Toll)