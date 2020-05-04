LISBON, May 3 (Xinhua) -- The Portuguese industry produces one million masks daily with the priority of supplying the domestic market, but is starting to export, Minister of Economy Pedro Siza Vieira said on Sunday.

"We currently have in Portugal a mask production capacity of over one million a day and we will start to produce more reusable masks," he said, quoted by Lusa News Agency.

According to the Portuguese government's new regulation for easing the lockdown measures, wearing a mask is mandatory in public spaces, such as commerce and transport from May 3 onwards.

Multiple governments in other European countries -- from the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Austria to Germany, Belgium and France -- also require their citizens to cover their mouth and nose in public spaces.

In East Asian countries like China, South Korea and Japan, wearing masks in public has been widely accepted so as to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Siza Vieira said the national industry has mobilized a lot to increase production and cheaper masks will go into the market in the near future, partly because the value-added tax (VAT) on masks has been lowered to 6 percent, according to Lusa.

"At this moment, Portuguese companies not only produce for the national market, but they are also starting to produce for export and, therefore, I am convinced that, as we have more supply, the price will become more accessible," he was quoted as saying by Lusa.

Siza Vieira added that Portugal has already exported face masks, "essentially to European countries and still in relatively small quantities."

He also recalled the mobilization of a group of industry producers to comply with quality and safety standards and specifications defined by the health authorities.

"At the moment we already have 135 types of equipment already certified and companies are starting to produce," the minister said.