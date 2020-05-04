SEOUL, May 4 (Xinhua) -- South Korea reported eight more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Monday local time, raising the total number of infections to 10,801.

The daily caseload hovered below 20 for 17 straight days. All the new cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined number to 1,099.

Two more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 252. The total fatality rate stood at 2.33 percent.

A total of 34 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 9,217. The total recovery rate was 85.3 percent.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) has updated the data once a day at 10:00 a.m. local time from March 10, after having announced it twice a day.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 633,000 people, among whom 614,944 tested negative for the virus and 8,176 were being checked.