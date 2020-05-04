SEOUL, May 4 (Xinhua) -- South Korea announced plans Monday to gradually allow students to attend offline classes from next week amid the slowing number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in recent weeks.

According to the education ministry, high school seniors will go to school from May 13 as they are required to prepare for annual college entrance exam and college admission counseling.

High school second graders and junior high school third graders as well as first and second graders of elementary school will go to school from May 20, while high school first graders and junior high school second graders along with third and fourth graders of primary school will be allowed to attend offline classes from May 27.

Junior high school first graders and the fifth and sixth graders of primary school will go to school from June 1.

The reopening of schools came amid the COVID-19 infection slowdown here in recent weeks.

In the latest tally, South Korea reported eight more COVID-19 cases for the past 24 hours, raising the total number to 10,801. The daily caseload stayed below 20 for the 17th consecutive day.

The country began this year's new school year with online classes from April 9 in a gradual manner.

Schools have disinfected classrooms, prepared face masks and thermometers, and arranged desks standing at least one meter away from each other.

Students and teachers will be required to take temperature before entering classrooms and wear masks in school, and students should sit away from each other when have lunch.

Students who show symptoms will be directed to special observation room inside school and then sent to special screening center for diagnostic tests.

If one tests positive for the virus, students and teachers will be put under self-quarantine and school will be closed.