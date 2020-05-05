SEOUL, May 5 (Xinhua) -- South Korea reported three more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Tuesday local time, raising the total number of infections to 10,804.

It was the lowest daily increase in 77 days since Feb. 18. The daily caseload hovered below 20 for 18 straight days.

All the new cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 1,102. The domestic infection logged zero for the second consecutive day.

Two more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 254. The total fatality rate stood at 2.35 percent.

A total of 66 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 9,283. The total recovery rate was 85.9 percent.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) has updated the data once a day at 10:00 a.m. local time from March 10, after having announced it twice a day.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 640,000 people, among whom 620,575 were tested negative for the virus and 8,858 were being checked.