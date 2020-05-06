Wed, 06 May 2020

News RELEASES

International

Section
29 purple hearts slated for U.S. troops after retaliatory Iran strike

WASHINGTON - Six Army soldiers who were injured in a ballistic missile attack in Iraq in January have been awarded ...

Coronavirus Cases in Iran Nearing 100,000

TEHRAN (Tasnim) - The total number of people who have contracted the coronavirus in Iran is about to hit 100,000, ...

U.S. hitting Iran at time of heightened vulnerability yet to pay off

A tweet by the U.S. President Donald Trump on April 22 said, "I have instructed the United States Navy to ...

Covid-19 cases in Pakistan now exceed twenty thousand

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan, May 4 (Xinhua) -- The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has soared to 20,084 including 457 ...

Trump and Bush clash clash after Bush calls for compassion

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday struck out at former president George W Bush, who in a video called for ...

Attack on Venezuela city labelled coup attempt by interior minister

The "terrorists," said Reverol, tried to enter on "speedboats along the coasts of the city of La Guaira," but the ...

Business

Section
Hong Kong bounces back from 1,000+ points loss

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Hong Kong bounced back on Tuesday. After losing more than 1,000 points a day earlier, ...

Pent-up demand heralds successful reopening of Dubai trading hub

DUBAI, UAE - After weeks of being shut down as part of a raft of government initiatives to combat Covid-19, ...

NFL to launch plans `for new season on Thursday

The NFL will release the full 2020 schedule on Thursday in a three-hour, prime-time television special.The show will start at ...

France gets green light to back Air France-KLM

BRUSSELS, Belgium (Sputnik/ANI): The European Union's top executive arm has green-lighted France's plans to provide 7 billion euros in urgent ...

Business services in Russia go underground in bid to stay afloat

Alexander Kryazhev/Sputnik In the space of 48 hours, our correspondent managed to sign up for a photo shoot, a manicure, ...

Buffet's company has $137 billion in cash, despite huge loss

OMAHA, NEBRASKA - Warren Buffett planned to lead an unusual annual meeting Saturday afternoon without any of the roughly 40,000 ...

Movie Review

The Exterminating Angel (El ngel exterminador)
Exterminating Angel