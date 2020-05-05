Medical workers treat a patient at the intensive care unit of the Sancaktepe Sehit Prof.Dr. Ilhan Varank Training and Research Hospital in Istanbul, Turkey, May 4, 2020. (Photo by Yasin Akgul/Xinhua)

- Death toll exceeds 8,000 in Belgium

- New cases in Russia up over 10,000 in 24 hours

- New Zealand reports no new case for second day

- South Africa starts tuberculosis vaccine trial

BEIJING, May 5 (Xinhua) -- The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

People walk past the European Commission headquarters building in Brussels, Belgium, May 4, 2020. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

BRUSSELS -- With 97 confirmed deaths in the last 24 hours, Belgium has recorded a total of 8,016 COVID-19 deaths, according to a statement released Tuesday by the public health institute Sciensano.

Belgium has recorded 242 new cases of COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours, the first day of deconfinement, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 50,509.

Police are seen at the Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 4, 2020. (Xinhua/Evgeny Sinitsyn)

MOSCOW -- Russia has confirmed 10,102 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, raising its total number of infections to 155,370, its coronavirus response center said in a statement Tuesday.

Single-day increases have been over 10,000 for three consecutive days, the center's data showed.

A nurse stands on a testing vehicle in Johannesburg, South Africa, April 21, 2020. (Photo by Shiraaz Mohamed/Xinhua)

CAPE TOWN -- Researchers in South Africa on Monday vaccinated hundreds of health workers with a 100-year-old tuberculosis (TB) in clinical trial in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

TASK, a clinical research organization in Cape Town, conducted the trial at Tygerberg Hospital, an officially-designated COVID-19 treatment center in South Africa.

A man rides a bicycle near a commercial street in Wellington, New Zealand, May 4, 2020. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

WELLINGTON -- New Zealand reported no new COVID-19 case over the past 24 hours for two consecutive days, which was "very encouraging", Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said on Tuesday.

Bloomfield told a press conference that one probable case has been reclassified as not being the case, so the total case number dropped by one to 1,486.

The country's death toll remained unchanged at 20, Bloomfield said, adding four people are in hospital, with none in ICU.

Photo taken with a cellphone shows people enjoying their weekend life near Hongik University in Seoul, South Korea, May 3, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

SEOUL -- South Korea reported three more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Tuesday local time, raising the total number of infections to 10,804.

It was the lowest daily increase in 77 days since Feb. 18. The daily caseload hovered below 20 for 18 straight days.

All the new cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 1,102. The domestic infection logged zero for the second consecutive day.

Wang Zhen (L) and Wang Ziyi, members of "Wuhan Emergency Team", pose for a photo at home in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, April 24, 2020. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

WUHAN -- No new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were reported in central China's Hubei Province for Monday, the provincial health commission said Tuesday.

This marks that Hubei has reported no new confirmed COVID-19 cases for 31 consecutive days since April 4. ■