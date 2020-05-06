SEOUL, May 6 (Xinhua) -- South Korea reported two more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Wednesday local time, raising the total number of infections to 10,806.

It was the lowest daily increase since Feb. 18. The daily caseload hovered below 20 for 19 straight days.

All the new cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 1,104. The domestic infection logged zero for the third consecutive day.

One more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 255. The total fatality rate stood at 2.36 percent.

A total of 50 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 9,333. The total recovery rate was 86.4 percent.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) has updated the data once a day at 10:00 a.m. local time from March 10, after having announced it twice a day.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 643,000 people, among whom 624,280 tested negative for the virus and 8,009 were being checked.