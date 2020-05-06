WASHINGTON -- The U.S. unemployment rate could surge to the worst level since the 1940s as the economy is on track to have a sharp contraction in the second quarter caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said on Tuesday.

"We're living through the most severe contraction in activity and surge in unemployment that we've seen in our lifetimes," Clarida said in an interview with CNBC. (US-Unemployment-Surge)

- - - -

LONDON -- Chinese ambassador to Britain on Tuesday pledged that his country will continue deepening reform and opening its market wider to the world, which will not be held back by COVID-19.

Liu Xiaoming said at the China-Britain Business Council Webinar that China's success in the past 40 plus years is attributed to reform and opening up. (China-Open Wider-Ambassador)

- - - -

HANOI -- Vietnam must achieve economic growth of over 5 percent this year, while controlling inflation below 4 percent, according to the latest request by the country's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Concluding a regular cabinet meeting in capital Hanoi on Tuesday, Phuc said the government would not accept a gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 2.7 percent as forecast by the International Monetary Fund. (Vietnam-Economic Growth-Projection)

- - - -

SEOUL -- South Korea's online shopping posted a double-digit growth in March as people avoided outside activities such as shopping, traveling and social gatherings, on the fear of the COVID-19 outbreak, statistical office data showed Wednesday.

Shopping in the cyberspace amounted to 12.58 trillion won (10.3 billion U.S. dollars) in March, up 11.8 percent from a year earlier, according to Statistics Korea. (S. Korea-Online Shopping-Surge)