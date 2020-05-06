Wed, 06 May 2020

Child displacements reach nineteen million, UN report says

NEW YORK, New York - Nineteen million children were displaced in their own countries last year due to conflicts and ...

29 purple hearts slated for U.S. troops after retaliatory Iran strike

WASHINGTON - Six Army soldiers who were injured in a ballistic missile attack in Iraq in January have been awarded ...

Coronavirus Cases in Iran Nearing 100,000

TEHRAN (Tasnim) - The total number of people who have contracted the coronavirus in Iran is about to hit 100,000, ...

U.S. hitting Iran at time of heightened vulnerability yet to pay off

A tweet by the U.S. President Donald Trump on April 22 said, "I have instructed the United States Navy to ...

Covid-19 cases in Pakistan now exceed twenty thousand

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan, May 4 (Xinhua) -- The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has soared to 20,084 including 457 ...

Trump and Bush clash clash after Bush calls for compassion

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday struck out at former president George W Bush, who in a video called for ...

U.S. dollar continues higher, stocks in Asia have mixed day

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks made little ground on Asian-Pacific markets on Wednesday, despite the Chinese mainland returning to the fray."Earnings ...

Mall operators in Dubai slash rents for hard-pressed tenants

DUBAI, UAE - Mall operators and retail investors in Dubai are slashing and deferring rents for tenants battered by the ...

U.S. stocks surge runs out of steam by close

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rallied strongly on Tuesday, but the majority of the gains withered in late ...

Ireland commits 18 million euro to global efforts to find vaccine

DUBLIN, Ireland - The Irish government has pledged €18 million to a joint global effort to defeat the coronavirus. The ...

Hong Kong bounces back from 1,000+ points loss

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Hong Kong bounced back on Tuesday. After losing more than 1,000 points a day earlier, ...

Pent-up demand heralds successful reopening of Dubai trading hub

DUBAI, UAE - After weeks of being shut down as part of a raft of government initiatives to combat Covid-19, ...

