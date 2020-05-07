Thu, 07 May 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
67
Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
Is Trump's China blame game targeting 'Beijing Joe'?

The U.S. President Donald Trump has tied himself and onlookers in knots by his alternating encomiums for and diatribes against ...

Shopping ban for sixty-year olds and children expanded in UAE

ABU DHABI, UAE - The United Arab Emirates has decided to double down on a ban on people aged 60 ...

Child displacements reach nineteen million, UN report says

NEW YORK, New York - Nineteen million children were displaced in their own countries last year due to conflicts and ...

29 purple hearts slated for U.S. troops after retaliatory Iran strike

WASHINGTON - Six Army soldiers who were injured in a ballistic missile attack in Iraq in January have been awarded ...

Coronavirus Cases in Iran Nearing 100,000

TEHRAN (Tasnim) - The total number of people who have contracted the coronavirus in Iran is about to hit 100,000, ...

U.S. hitting Iran at time of heightened vulnerability yet to pay off

A tweet by the U.S. President Donald Trump on April 22 said, "I have instructed the United States Navy to ...

Business

Section
With no airlines flying and borders shut, how do you deliver the mail?

GENEVA, Switzerland - With most international airlines grounded and borders shuttered, post offices around the world are having difficulty in ...

U.S. dollar continues higher, stocks in Asia have mixed day

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks made little ground on Asian-Pacific markets on Wednesday, despite the Chinese mainland returning to the fray."Earnings ...

Mall operators in Dubai slash rents for hard-pressed tenants

DUBAI, UAE - Mall operators and retail investors in Dubai are slashing and deferring rents for tenants battered by the ...

Ireland commits 18 million euro to global efforts to find vaccine

DUBLIN, Ireland - The Irish government has pledged €18 million to a joint global effort to defeat the coronavirus. The ...

Hong Kong bounces back from 1,000+ points loss

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Hong Kong bounced back on Tuesday. After losing more than 1,000 points a day earlier, ...

Pent-up demand heralds successful reopening of Dubai trading hub

DUBAI, UAE - After weeks of being shut down as part of a raft of government initiatives to combat Covid-19, ...

Movie Review

Terminator 2: Judgment Day 3D