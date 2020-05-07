Jehong "ryujehong" Ryu, one of the players who is out of work after the Vancouver Titans released their entire roster Wednesday, isn't ready to give up on Overwatch.

"I can't tell you about what happened in the team, but ... I was really stressed, and so I'd like to take a break," he said in a translation tweeted by Florida Mayhem interpreter Swingchip. "I'm not retiring! But I'd like to take a break. How the heck can a gamer like me retire? I've got to keep playing games. I just have a lot of stress, and things were really hard so I want to take a break."

ryujehong added, per Swingchip, "I'm super happy now. Life was hell for 25 days, but after enduring those 25 days, I'm so, so happy now."

The 28-year-old South Korean had been with the Titans since last November. He spent the previous 15 months with the Seoul Dynasty.

Earlier Wednesday, Titans esports director Tim Holloway announced the team had "mutually" parted ways with HyoJong "HakSal" Kim, Minsoo "SeoMinSoo" Seo, Seongjun "Slime" Kim, Chunghee "Stitch" Lee, Juseok "Twilight" Lee and JeHong "RyuJeHong" Yu along with assistant coaches Yangwon "Yang1" Kweon (coach) and Jae Hong "Andante" Hwang. Offseason acquisition Chan Hyeong "Fissure" Baek was also released.

ESPN subsequently reported that the Titans will sign five players from the North American Contenders team Second Wind: William "Caden" Loll, Abtin "ShRedLock" Shirvani, Dalton "Dalton" Bennyhoff, Colin "Higan" Arai and Randal "Roolf" Stark.

Vancouver is 2-2 with a minus-1 map differential in the OWL's Season 3, sitting in 12th place overall and sixth in the Pacific Conference. The Titans are due to return to action Saturday with a matchup against the Washington Justice.

