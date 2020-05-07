SEOUL, May 7 (Xinhua) -- South Korea reported four more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of midnight Thursday, raising the total number of infections to 10,810.

The daily caseload hovered below 20 for 20 straight days, staying below five for three days in a row.

Of the newly confirmed cases, three were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 1,107. The domestic infection recorded one, after logging zero for the past three days.

One more death was confirmed, raising the death toll to 256. The total fatality rate stood at 2.37 percent.

A total of 86 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 9,419. The total recovery rate was 87.1 percent.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) has updated the data once a day at 10:00 a.m. local time from March 10, after having announced it twice a day.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 649,000 people, among whom 630,149 tested negative for the virus and 8,429 were being checked.