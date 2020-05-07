Thu, 07 May 2020

New Israeli coalition government to be sworn in on 13 May

JERUSALEM - Israel's Supreme Court on Wednesday approved the coalition agreement between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his rival-turned-ally Benny ...

Is Trump's China blame game targeting 'Beijing Joe'?

The U.S. President Donald Trump has tied himself and onlookers in knots by his alternating encomiums for and diatribes against ...

Shopping ban for sixty-year olds and children expanded in UAE

ABU DHABI, UAE - The United Arab Emirates has decided to double down on a ban on people aged 60 ...

Child displacements reach nineteen million, UN report says

NEW YORK, New York - Nineteen million children were displaced in their own countries last year due to conflicts and ...

29 purple hearts slated for U.S. troops after retaliatory Iran strike

WASHINGTON - Six Army soldiers who were injured in a ballistic missile attack in Iraq in January have been awarded ...

Coronavirus Cases in Iran Nearing 100,000

TEHRAN (Tasnim) - The total number of people who have contracted the coronavirus in Iran is about to hit 100,000, ...

Chinese exports advanced 8.2% last month

BEIJING, China May 7 (Xinhua) -- China's exports rose 8.2 percent year on year in yuan terms in April while ...

Wall Street finishes mixed on fears of U.S.-China trade war revival

NEW YORK, New York - It was a day of mixed performances on Wall Street on Wednesday after U.S. President ...

With no airlines flying and borders shut, how do you deliver the mail?

GENEVA, Switzerland - With most international airlines grounded and borders shuttered, post offices around the world are having difficulty in ...

Mall operators in Dubai slash rents for hard-pressed tenants

DUBAI, UAE - Mall operators and retail investors in Dubai are slashing and deferring rents for tenants battered by the ...

Ireland commits 18 million euro to global efforts to find vaccine

DUBLIN, Ireland - The Irish government has pledged €18 million to a joint global effort to defeat the coronavirus. The ...

Hong Kong bounces back from 1,000+ points loss

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Hong Kong bounced back on Tuesday. After losing more than 1,000 points a day earlier, ...

