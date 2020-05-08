Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
MOSCOW, May 7 (Xinhua) -- Russia has reported a new daily record of 11,231 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 over ...
ROME, May 7 (Xinhua) -- World food prices continued to fall in April, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization ...
MELBOURNE, Victoria, Australia - Cardinal George Pell was aware of child sexual abuse by Catholic clergy in Australia as far ...
JERUSALEM - Israel's Supreme Court on Wednesday approved the coalition agreement between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his rival-turned-ally Benny ...
The U.S. President Donald Trump has tied himself and onlookers in knots by his alternating encomiums for and diatribes against ...
ABU DHABI, UAE - The United Arab Emirates has decided to double down on a ban on people aged 60 ...
SYDNEY, Australia - Positive trade data out of China showing a significantly higher level of exports than expected failed to ...
BEIJING, China May 7 (Xinhua) -- China's exports rose 8.2 percent year on year in yuan terms in April while ...
GENEVA, Switzerland - With most international airlines grounded and borders shuttered, post offices around the world are having difficulty in ...
DUBAI, UAE - Mall operators and retail investors in Dubai are slashing and deferring rents for tenants battered by the ...
DUBLIN, Ireland - The Irish government has pledged €18 million to a joint global effort to defeat the coronavirus. The ...
SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Hong Kong bounced back on Tuesday. After losing more than 1,000 points a day earlier, ...