BEIJING -- Major Chinese stock indices ended lower on Thursday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.23 percent to close at 2,871.52 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.18 percent lower at 10,863.29 points.

HONG KONG -- Hong Kong stocks closed down 156.85 points, or 0.65 percent, to 23,980.63 points on Thursday.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index traded between 23,913.5 and 24,120.81. Turnover totaled 86.55 billion Hong Kong dollars (about 11.17 billion U.S. dollars).

TOKYO -- Tokyo stocks closed mixed Thursday as solid Chinese trade data promoted buying, while U.S. shares sliding overnight saw issues sold here.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 55.42 points, or 0.28 percent, from last Friday to close the day at 19,674.77.

MUMBAI -- Indian markets closed lower on Thursday in the volatile trade.

Among the sectors, the pharma stocks witnessed buying, while FMCG, bank, energy and infra stocks were under pressure.

VIENTIANE -- The Lao stock market closed on Thursday with a drop of 0.62 percent compared to the previous trading day.

The Lao Securities Exchange composite index decreased by 3.82 points, reaching 615.14 points after closing.

PHNOM PENH -- Cambodia's stocks finished higher on Thursday, with the Cambodia Securities Exchange (CSX) Index up 12.81 points, or 1.94 percent, to close at 673.88.

A total of 13,771 shares worth 61.6 million riels (15,014 U.S. dollars) was traded, the CSX said.

YANGON -- Myanmar's stock market closed on Thursday with an increase of 2.64 percent or 11.46 points, compared to the previous trading day, according to figures by the Yangon Stock Exchange (YSX).

The Myanmar Stock Price Index (MYANPIX) reached 446.30 points after closure, up from 434.84 points on Tuesday.

BANGKOK -- The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) index Thursday moved down 20.65 points, or 1.62 percent to close at 1,257.98 points.

Some 12.31 billion shares worth 56.25 billion baht (about 1.74 billion U.S. dollars) changed hands.

SYDNEY -- The Australian share market finished lower on Thursday after a rocky day of trade, despite the release of figures revealing a record trade surplus in March.

At the market close the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index lost 20.40 points, or 0.38 percent, to 5,364.20, while the broader All Ordinaries index was down 14.90 points, or 0.27 percent, at 5,449.90.

SEOUL -- South Korean shares ended almost unchanged Thursday.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) inched down 0.15 points, or 0.01 percent, to settle at 1,928.61. Trading volume stood at 762.4 million shares worth 7.3 trillion won (6 billion U.S. dollars).

MANILA -- Philippine shares closed 0.25 percent higher on Thursday.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index increased by 13.89 points to 5,653.16. The all-share index went down by 2.17 points, or 0.06 percent, to 3,413.88.

WELLINGTON -- New Zealand stock market's indicator, the S&P/NZX 50 index, jumped by 0.72 percent to 10,649 on Thursday.

The jump was led by Smartpay Holdings Limited, which went up by 15.38 percent to 0.45 NZ dollars (0.27 U.S. dollars), while New Talisman Gold Mines Limited dropped by 12.5 percent to 0.007 NZ dollars.

HANOI -- Stock market index of Vietnam's capital Hanoi, HNX-Index, closed at 108.31 points on Thursday, up 1.65 points or 1.55 percent from the previous trading session.

Approximately 46.8 million shares worth over 475.3 billion Vietnamese dong (20.7 million U.S. dollars) were traded at the Hanoi Stock Exchange on Thursday.