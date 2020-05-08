Fri, 08 May 2020

News RELEASES

International

Russia reports 11,231 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

MOSCOW, May 7 (Xinhua) -- Russia has reported a new daily record of 11,231 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 over ...

Cost of food across international spectrum continues dropping

ROME, May 7 (Xinhua) -- World food prices continued to fall in April, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization ...

Royal Commission: Pell aware of sexual abuse for nearly half-century

MELBOURNE, Victoria, Australia - Cardinal George Pell was aware of child sexual abuse by Catholic clergy in Australia as far ...

New Israeli coalition government to be sworn in on 13 May

JERUSALEM - Israel's Supreme Court on Wednesday approved the coalition agreement between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his rival-turned-ally Benny ...

Is Trump's China blame game targeting 'Beijing Joe'?

The U.S. President Donald Trump has tied himself and onlookers in knots by his alternating encomiums for and diatribes against ...

Shopping ban for sixty-year olds and children expanded in UAE

ABU DHABI, UAE - The United Arab Emirates has decided to double down on a ban on people aged 60 ...

Business

China reports better-than-expected exports, but Asian stocks fall

SYDNEY, Australia - Positive trade data out of China showing a significantly higher level of exports than expected failed to ...

Chinese exports advanced 8.2% last month

BEIJING, China May 7 (Xinhua) -- China's exports rose 8.2 percent year on year in yuan terms in April while ...

With no airlines flying and borders shut, how do you deliver the mail?

GENEVA, Switzerland - With most international airlines grounded and borders shuttered, post offices around the world are having difficulty in ...

Mall operators in Dubai slash rents for hard-pressed tenants

DUBAI, UAE - Mall operators and retail investors in Dubai are slashing and deferring rents for tenants battered by the ...

Ireland commits 18 million euro to global efforts to find vaccine

DUBLIN, Ireland - The Irish government has pledged €18 million to a joint global effort to defeat the coronavirus. The ...

Hong Kong bounces back from 1,000+ points loss

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Hong Kong bounced back on Tuesday. After losing more than 1,000 points a day earlier, ...

